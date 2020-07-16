Feeding San Diego Partners with Labor Councils for North County Emergency Food Distribution

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

To provide further relief to San Diego County residents facing hunger, Feeding San Diego has again partnered with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council on a new distribution site.

Scheduled for the third Saturday of every month, the distribution takes place at Palomar College in San Marcos. In addition to hundreds of distribution locations countywide, this site is one of several regional emergency food distributions that Feeding San Diego has launched since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

Feeding San Diego and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council held its first emergency drive-through distribution on March 21, 2020, at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. This site continues to operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and has served 9,000 people to-date.

Drive-through distribution where volunteers place food directly in the trunk, keeping six feet of distance at all times. Groceries include fresh produce, canned goods, and shelf-stable nutritious foods. Feeding San Diego delivers the food and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council provides the volunteers, including Palomar College professors and staff from Poway Unified School District. The site is equipped to serve the first 600 vehicles.

The next date is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, starting at 9 a.m., Palomar College Lot 12, 1140 W Mission Road, San Marcos.

For additional assistance, those affected by the pandemic or people in need can easily find the closest food distribution by visiting feedingsandiego.org/get-help and entering their zip code in the “Find Food Map.”

Between March 14 and June 28, Feeding San Diego provided 7.9 million meals to the community, playing a pivotal role in COVID-19 relief efforts across San Diego County. The organization has hosted more than 1,129 distributions, including youth meal sites and direct programs, and increased food supplied to its 162 agency partners to expand the distribution of meals to those in need.

To help people facing hunger during the pandemic, San Diegans can give online to enable Feeding San Diego to continue its critical work during this unprecedented time.

Feeding San Diego Partners with Labor Councils for North County Emergency Food Distribution was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: