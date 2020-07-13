Heat Wave Continues in San Diego Region as More Records Set

Share This Article:

San Diego County broke a number of temperature records over the weekend amid a heat wave expected to keep temperatures high through Monday.

Ramona reached record temperatures for a second day in a row, hitting 100 degrees on Sunday, which eclipsed the previous record of 99 in 1999, according to the National Weather Service. Campo, Palm Springs and Borrego also broke temperature records, with Palm Springs reaching 121 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain high Monday in the county’s western valleys, mountains and deserts. The forecast calls for highs of 74 to 79 near the coast, 80 to 85 inland, 83 to 88 in the western valleys, 88 to 93 near the foothills, 86 to 96 in the mountains and 114 to 119 in the deserts.

A strong system of high pressure has been building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in sweltering heat in most of Southern California.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the deserts.

Forecasters urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

A slight cooling trend will arrive Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

