Bike Coalition Hosts Scavenger Hunt in Imperial Beach

The San Diego County Bike Coalition recently launched a scavenger hunt to encourage South Bay residents to explore Imperial Beach by biking, skating or walking through the city.

The IBactive Scavenger Hunt, which takes place through July 17, is aimed at encouraging active transportation use and highlighting businesses, art and culture in Imperial Beach. Participants are given tasks, quizzes and challenges to complete for a chance to win prizes.

Using the Scavify app to track points and complete tasks, participants will move around Imperial Beach – visiting points of interest and local shops, sharing photos and completing mini challenges to win prizes. Participants who register with Love to Ride San Diego will be eligible for bonus prizes.

Everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when interacting with others, and tasks and challenges are designed to limit person-to-person interactions.

For more information, go to sdbikecoalition.org/.

