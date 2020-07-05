Share This Article:

On the 244th birthday of the United States of America, a bald eagle, one of the nation’s patriotic symbols, was found ailing on the ground at the Barrett Youth Correction facility in Alpine and taken to the San Diego Humane Society for treatment.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“The magnificent bird was rescued and brought to us by SoCal Parrots, after it had been observed on the ground for a couple of days,” said Nina Thompson of the San Diego Humane Society.

Sunday afternoon, Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center workers were able to successfully hand-feed the bird, Thompson said.

“The bald eagle is a juvenile, a fledgling, who has not been seen flying on his own,” she said. “Our goal is to provide him nourishment and stabilize him as quickly as possible so he can return to his family before it may fly off.”

The prognosis remains guarded.

“The bald eagle will remain in our critical care unit, where he receives extra oxygen,” she said.

It is rare for the San Diego Humane Society to admit a bald eagle, she said.

— City News Service

Ailing Bald Eagle Hospitalized on Independence Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: