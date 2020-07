Share This Article:

A private pilot landing a light plane at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was unscathed Thursday when the aircraft somersaulted on the runway, coming to rest on its roof, authorities reported.

The tail-over-nose crash of the single-engine Cessna 185 at the Serra Mesa general-aviation municipal airport took place shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot and sole occupant of the airplane was unhurt, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

A single fire engine remained at the scene until about 2 p.m. as a precaution, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

The 48-year-old fixed-wing airplane is registered to an Alaska man, FAA records state.

— City News Service

