Weather Service Forecasts Warming Trend, High Surf for July 4th Weekend

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting fair and warmer weather with elevated surf at local beaches for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Gradual warming is expected Thursday through Sunday,” the weather service said. “Sunday will be the warmest day for the next week, where high temperatures will be 5 to 8 degrees above normal.”

The marine layer is expected to become shallower, with the recent night and morning clouds and fog not spreading as far inland.

Along the coast, two incoming long-period, south-southwest swells will generate elevated surf into the weekend. Surf of 3-to-6 feet is predicted for southwest-facing beaches.

The weather service said there is a high risk of strong rip and longshore currents at all area beaches.

