Encinitas Business Launches ‘Raffle for Unity’ Fundraiser for ACLU, Color of Change

An Encinitas-based Changing Tides Foundation announced this week it will host a “Raffle for Unity” campaign in support of several organizations that work toward “equality, inclusivity, hope and kindness.” The campaign comes after it hosted the widely-attended “Paddle Out for Unity” rally in support of Black Lives Matter in Encinitas.
The campaign, which is joined by Kindhumans and Textured Waves, asks participants to purchase $10 or $20 raffle tickets in exchange for donated prizes. Prizes include products from GoPro, Patagonia and a 6-night stay in Costa Rica, among others.
“We are committed to raising kind humans, and handing them down a healthy world with less hate and injustice than the one we received and in all of this, we need action,” said Justin Wilkenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Kindhumans. “Together we have the power to make the world a better place, but it will never happen if we wait for someone else to do it.”
The raffle, which takes place through July 13, will donate 100% of proceeds to the
ACLU, Color of Change and Stoked.org.
Businesses are also encouraged to donate more prizes.
For more information, go to kindhumans.com.
