Another Sunny, Warm Afternoon Expected in San Diego County

Fair and seasonal weather is expected Saturday throughout San Diego County after the marine layer burns off, forecasters said.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and warm, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures in the lower deserts reaching 108-112 degrees.

High temperatures along the coast will range from 69-74 degrees, with overnight lows 59-64, the NWS said. Inland highs will be 78-83 and overnight lows 56-62.

Cooler weather is expected for Sunday through Tuesday as a large low- pressure system deepens over the western United States, forecasters said. It will also bring periods of gusty westerly winds of up to 45 mph, peaking Sunday night.

For Wednesday through the end of the week, high pressure will build, bringing fair weather with more typical night and morning low clouds and fog and a gradual warming trend, the NWS said.

Daytime high temperatures will return to near seasonal averages by late in the week.

— City News Service

