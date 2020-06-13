YMCA of San Diego County to Open 5 Locations July 1

Share This Article:

The YMCA of San Diego County announced Friday it plans to begin reopening its locations in phases starting July 1.

In the first phase, five locations will reopen, the organization announced on its website. The following locations will reopen July 1:

Mission Valley YMCA

Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA

Dan McKinney Family YMCA

McGrath Family YMCA

Jackie Robinson Family YMCA

The reopening of the locations comes “based on this guidance and the need to reactivate and train our staff,” officials wrote.

“We anticipate opening an additional four to five branches the week of July 8, with another set of branches in the weeks following,” the statement read.

Pools will reopen the week after the branch reopens.

“The fluidity of the guidelines and the rapidly changing information makes the planning for the safe reopening of our branches a logistical challenge — particularly for an organization of our size,” the statement said. “We appreciate your patience.”

For more information, go to ymcasd.org.

