County Announces Beach Parking Lots Can Reopen on Tuesday

Public health officials announced Friday that as a result of coronavirus case numbers continuing to trend down, cities throughout the county can reopen beach parking lots at their discretion beginning Tuesday.

In addition, members of the same household would now be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer and volleyball.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the Tuesday date was to allow jurisdictions to get through the weekend before the rule change and give cities time to change signage.

He said cities and lifeguard officials have reported smooth implementation of last week’s relaxation of the public heath order.

“People are maintaining physical distancing, and they have been able to enforce that, and because of that progress we are prepared to take another step as it relates to beaches,” he said at a media briefing.

Fletcher stressed that it’s up to each city whether to put the changes into effect on Tuesday.

The city of San Diego announced earlier that piers and boardwalks, Fiesta Island, East and West Mission Bay Park, and Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen over the course of next week, starting Monday.

