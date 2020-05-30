Breezy, Cool Weather Felt Across San Diego County

Weather forecasters were expecting Saturday to be breezy and cooler in San Diego County.
Building high-pressure Sunday through Wednesday will bring warming to the inland valleys and a more shallow marine layer, according to the National Weather Service.
Another Pacific low-pressure system will bring cooler weather later next week.
High temperatures along the coast Saturday will be between 68-73 degrees, with lows overnight 54-61, the NWS said. Highs inland will be 75-80 and overnight lows 51-56 with patchy fog overnight.
It will be windy in the mountains and deserts Saturday with gusts to 50 mph, forecasters said. Peak gusts through 9 a.m. were up to 42 mph at Volcan Mountain in San Diego County.
At county beaches this weekend, a long-period south swell will generate elevated surf and a high rip current risk, officials said.
–City News Service
