Breezy, Cool Weather Felt Across San Diego County

Gusts of fierce wind sway palm trees. Photo via Pixabay.

Weather forecasters were expecting Saturday to be breezy and cooler in San Diego County.

Building high-pressure Sunday through Wednesday will bring warming to the inland valleys and a more shallow marine layer, according to the National Weather Service.

Another Pacific low-pressure system will bring cooler weather later next week.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday will be between 68-73 degrees, with lows overnight 54-61, the NWS said. Highs inland will be 75-80 and overnight lows 51-56 with patchy fog overnight.

It will be windy in the mountains and deserts Saturday with gusts to 50 mph, forecasters said. Peak gusts through 9 a.m. were up to 42 mph at Volcan Mountain in San Diego County.

At county beaches this weekend, a long-period south swell will generate elevated surf and a high rip current risk, officials said.

–City News Service

