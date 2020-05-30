10,000 Pounds of Free Pet Food to Give Away on Monday

Share This Article:

Nineteen pallets of dog and cat food are scheduled to arrive at Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas on Monday.

It will be distributed to non-profit rescue pet groups throughout the San Diego area. The food is donated through Rescue Bank ® operated by Greater Good.org, a non-profit organization that supports animal rescue and rehabilitation groups by providing services and supplies.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo, said “This will put us at more than 70,000 pounds since the COVID 19 crisis began. Under normal circumstances the rescue groups pay for shipping. Rescue Bank tells us the cost of shipping has been paid. The food is absolutely free.”

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said, “We’re expecting more than 10,000 pounds of wet and dry dog food, wet cat food, and dog treats. It takes about an hour to unload the truck. Our goal is to begin distributing the cat and dog food to 501 (c) (3) non-profit pet rescue groups late Monday morning.”

The food will be distributed equally among the groups to help as many pets and organizations as possible.

There are about 200 rescue groups in San Diego County and all of their animals deserve proper nutrition. Greater Good.org and Rescue Bank trust Rancho Coastal Humane Society to carry out their intentions and help feed animals waiting to be adopted.

For more information contact info@sdpets.org.

The pet food is scheduled to leave San Bernardino on Monday morning. Arrival at RCHS is expected before noon. It takes one to two hours to unload the truck and organize the food. Distribution will begin after that. Rescues are reminded NOT to block the driveway so the truck can get into the parking lot.

Rescue group representatives will remain in their vehicles. They must provide their 501 (c) (3) nonprofit number. The food will be loaded into their vehicles by RCHS staff and volunteers.

