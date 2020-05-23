Share This Article:

A deep marine layer and onshore flow will keep the weather on the cool side again Saturday, but high pressure building aloft will bring a sharp warm-up next week, forecasters said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Low clouds will be less extensive Saturday night, and be confined to coastal areas after Monday morning as the marine layer shrinks, the National Weather Service said.

Coastal temperatures Saturday will be between 68-73 degrees and overnight lows will be 52-58 with mostly cloudy skies, the NWS said. Temperatures in the valleys will be 71-76 and overnight lows 49-54 with patchy fog.

Temperatures will be well above normal inland next week, the weather service said, while persistent onshore flow will keep a shallow marine layer near the coast. Clouds and fog may become more persistent over coastal areas later in the week as cooling begins to work inland.

For the deserts, the heat is expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday when highs in the upper deserts will exceed 100 degrees and the lower deserts will be near or over 110, forecasters said.

Some cooling will occur Friday with greater cooling next Saturday as the upper ridge slowly weakens and shifts east.

–City News Service

Cool Weather Saturday, But Expect Warm-up Next Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: