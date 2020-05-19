Feeding San Diego Partners with Union of Pan Asian Communities for Food Distribution in City Heights

Share This Article:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact San Diegans across the county, Feeding San Diego is responding by getting more nutritious food into the community. Most recently, Feeding San Diego launched a new partnership with the Union of Pan Asian Communities (UPAC). Based in City Heights, UPAC distributes dry goods and fresh produce from Feeding San Diego every Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 150 households are served each week.

“Feeding San Diego is making a significant impact on the community, and we are extremely grateful for their partnership. This collaboration allows us to provide critical needs for our most vulnerable families and neighborhoods,” said Margaret Iwanaga Penrose, UPAC President, and CEO.

The distribution is located at UPAC Neighborhood Enterprise Center, The Neighborhood Café, at 5296 University Ave., Suite A, San Diego, CA 92105.

“With more than 27 percent of San Diegans unemployed as a result of COVID-19, we continue to experience a tremendous surge in people facing hunger — those living in City Heights are particularly vulnerable,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “We are proud to partner with the Union of Pan Asian Communities, and we have a student to thank for it. The student reached out to us after he researched the needs of the area and wanted to ensure that families without cars could access a nearby distribution. In the center of the City Heights neighborhood, the UPAC Neighborhood Enterprise Center now provides families with regular nutrition every Friday, easily accessible by foot.”

Feeding San Diego offers food assistance at hundreds of distribution sites throughout San Diego County. Since March 14, the hunger-relief organization distributed 4.5 million meals at the drive-through, no-touch distributions, including emergency regional food distributions, rural mobile pantries, and youth meal sites. The organization’s food finder map (feedingsandiego.org/find-food ) is a valuable resource for San Diegans to locate a food distribution in their neighborhoods.

