Imperial Beach Shoreline Closure Lifted

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Aerial photo of coast south of Imperial Beach. Photo courtesy U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

San Diego County health officials announced Saturday the opening of the Imperial Beach shoreline to beachgoers.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

“Recent water quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches,” said Romina Schiess of the county Department of Environmental Health.

The shoreline was recently closed because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River entering the United States, Schiess said.

Beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach are now open.

The shoreline from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for beachgoers, Schiess said.

–City News Service

Imperial Beach Shoreline Closure Lifted was last modified: May 16th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss