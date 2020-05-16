$38K Raised for Escondido Family After Deadly Car Crash

Share This Article:

More than $38,000 was raised for a woman who lost her family in a devastating car crash in Escondido earlier this month.

Norma Espinoza said her mother, Carmen, mother’s boyfriend, Abel, and her two sons were killed after being struck by a car in Escondido. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 28-year-old Escondido woman driving a 2014 Mazda3 north on San Pasqual Road struck the victims near Oak Hill Drive, Escondido Police Lt. Scott Walters said.

By Saturday, more than 900 donors around the world had donated to Espinoza’s GoFundMe campaign. Many left comments including a woman named Daisy Garcia who said she saw the scene of the crash.

“I didn’t really know the family personally but me and a friend were driving when this happened and it was heartbreaking to see it,” Garcia wrote. “For some reason I still can’t get the picture out of my head. It’s something I’ve been thinking about all week! Praying for you, for your strength and healing during this difficult time.”

Parents also commented on the online fundraiser, saying they felt Espinoza’s pain.

Kimberly Hernandez wrote, “From one mom to another. My heart hurts for you and your familia right now. May God give you strength and lots of support during these times.”

Others who donated said they knew the boys killed in the crash.

“My son is in the same grade and goes to the same school as one of your boys, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through,” Deveree Macario wrote. “Sending our love during this difficult time.”

For more information or to donate to the campaign, go to GoFundMe.com.

