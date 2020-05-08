Share This Article:

Triple digits temperatures are expected again Friday in the San Diego County deserts, but temperatures elsewhere will be much cooler.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

High pressure that has kept temperatures scorching all week will weaken substantially over the weekend, dropping highs in the deserts to the mid- 90s on Monday and highs in the western valleys to the high-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory in the western valleys has expired, but an excessive heat watch will also last until 9 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 78 degrees near the coast, 84 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 90 near the foothills, 91 in the mountains and 107 in the deserts.

Record thermometer readings for Thursday’s date included 97 degrees in Escondido, exceeding the prior May 7 milestone of 94, set in 2004; 92 in Ramona, (90, 2007); 83 on Palomar Mountain (82, 1989); and 95 in Campo (92, 2001).

In the arid, sun-baked Borrego area, the high of 106 tied the prior record, set in 1990.

— City News Service

Heat Wave Begins to Subside, But Triple-Digit Highs Linger in San Diego Deserts was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: