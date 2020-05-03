Encinitas Farm’s ‘Pay-What-You Can’ Food Stand Supports Families Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas announced recently it is continuing its mission of nourishing the community despite the challenges that have risen as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The farm is currently maintaining its “pay-what-you-can” food stand where visitors can obtain high-quality produce. It’s also maintaining its food distribution program for those in need.

“Coastal Roots Farm is busier and more essential than ever,” Kesha Spoor, philanthropy and communications manager for the nonprofit, said. “In addition to maintaining our organic food distribution to local community partners, reaching immigrants, military families, and Holocaust survivors, the number of customers shopping at our pay-what-you-can Farm Stand have doubled and even tripled since the pandemic began. Around 70% of customers shared that the crisis has impacted their employment or income, which we believe accounts for much of the increased demand.”

As a result of the pandemic, the nonprofit has instituted modified protocols to ensure social distancing in addition to maintaining its sanitation standards. Customers are also asked to wait in their cars.

The Jewish-based nonprofit’s team of 19 employees has also increased its virtual presence with people staying at home. Three times each week, employees host Facebook Live events, including “Your Morning Scramble,” “Garden Tip Tuesdays,” and “Ready, Set, Grow.” Employees are also hosting a weekly Havdalah service, a short ritual on Saturday nights open to the whole community that marks the separation between the week and the Jewish Sabbath, Spoor said.

“While many are experiencing hardship, we know the pandemic most deeply affects already marginalized communities who are at highest risk of exposure and lack access to healthcare and food,” Spoor said. “We commit to serving those who rely on our bounty now more than ever.”

For more information about Coastal Roots Farm, go to www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.

