San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, May 1

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

• There have been 3,564 cases and 124 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 48,917 cases and 1,982 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,082,411 cases and 63,457 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The Metropolitan Transit System announced the addition of a new tool in the fight against coronavirus — disinfecting fog used on buses and trolleys.

• Being a “clean ship” without coronavirus has kept the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at sea to maintain the Navy’s readiness while the USS Theodore Roosevelt remains docked in Guam.

• County school board member Mark Powell writes that our traditional model of education has changed forever due to the pandemic, because the public knows that learning is no longer restricted to the classroom.

