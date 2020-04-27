Friars Road Ramps at 163 Closed While Night Crews Finish Work

Share This Article:

State Route 163 on-ramps and exits for Friars Road will be closed Monday and Tuesday nights so work crews can complete striping, a Caltrans official said. Detours will be in place.

The southbound Friars Road off-ramp will close from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, with motorists being directed to a detour route that will travel to Interstate 8 west and through Fashion Valley via the Hotel Circle off-ramp.

Tuesday, the northbound Friars Road on- and off-ramps, as well as the eastbound and westbound I-8 ramps to northbound SR-163, will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to northbound Interstate 805, then northbound SR-163.

Up-to-date traffic information, including traffic speed, and lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, can be found at the Caltrans Quick Map page.

