Stretch of Southbound I-15 Closed for Night Work Wednesday

All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 from Poway Road/Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard to Mercy Road/Scripps Poway Parkway will be closed Wednesday so work crews can do repairs, Calrans said Monday.

Lanes will be closed for bridge work overnight starting at 10:30 p.m.,and will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closure also affects the stretch’s Express Lanes in both directions.

A posted freeway detour will direct motorists to westbound State Route 56 to southbound Interstate 5, to the southbound Local Bypass to southbound Interstate 805, to eastbound State Route 52 to the southbound I-15 connector ramp.

For real-time traffic and road information, visit the Caltrans QuickMap page.

— Staff report

