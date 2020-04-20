Adoptions by Appointment Start Wednesday at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Share This Article:

Adoptions-By- Appointment” begin Wednesday, April 22 at Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas.

Families can arrange to meet with adoption counselors, interact with the pets in the kennels, cattery, and rabbitat, and adopt pets who match their homes and lifestyles.

RCHS President Judi Sanzo said, “Other than needing an appointment, this is our standard pet adoption procedure. Adopters complete surveys, speak with counselors, then interact with pets that are potentially good matches.

“We also have 40 pets in foster care. Now they’re available for adoption and, thanks to our fosters, we know how they behave in a home environment.”

Rancho Coastal Humane Society is accepting applications by email ONLY .

accepting applications by . Send your completed survey to Adoptions@sdpets.org .

. Reference “Dog Adoption,” “Cat Adoption” or “Rabbit Adoption.”

You will receive a “Survey Received” confirmation email.

If you have already submitted a survey, send an email to Adoptions@sdpets.org, indicating that you are still interested. Include your full name and approximate date of submission. You will receive an email response within 24-48 hours indicating that your Survey has been forwarded to an Adoption Counselor or that you need to resubmit a completed Survey.

Initial Interviews will be conducted on telephone by an Adoption Counselor starting Monday, April 20.

If the initial interview suggests a “good fit,” an appointment to meet your desired pet will be made. The first appointments begin on Wednesday, April 22. Appointments will be scheduled every day but Tuesday. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments will be confirmed by an “Appointment Confirmation” email. If your desired pet is in foster care, we need to coordinate the appointment with the foster.

Some animals may be adopted by fosters, who have priority. If you do not see a pet on the website that you have been following, you may find the picture in Recent Adoptions. Please check the website daily for updates.

Adoption Surveys are kept on file for six months.



Get ready for your appointment.

Buildings as well as restrooms are closed to the public.

All required family members and any resident dog(s) must be present.

All participants must bring and wear face masks at all times .

. Written landlord approval may be required.

Payment will be by credit card or debit card ONLY.

There will be no onsite cat interactions. Curbside pickup will be scheduled by the Front Desk.

Rabbit interactions will be conducted on a case-by-case basis.

