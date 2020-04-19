Portion of I-8 in San Diego County Closed Sunday for Repair

Photo via Pixabay

Westbound Interstate 8 from Dunbar Lane to Lake Jennings Park Road in East County will be closed Sunday for pavement work, according to Caltrans.

The freeway was closed starting at 3 a.m. Sunday and will stay closed for 24 hours.

Westbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to exit Dunbar Lane, left onto Olde Highway 80, right onto Lake Jennings Park Road and onto westbound I- 8.

Public works construction is deemed essential and work continues during the pandemic, Caltrans said.

–City News Service

