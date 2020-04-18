Light Showers Expected Across Region Saturday

Areas of drizzle and light showers will continue Saturday across much of San Diego County with a deeper marine layer locked in place, forecasters said.
The county received less than a quarter of an inch of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.
Partial clearing west of the mountains are expected later Saturday with below-normal temperatures, the NWS said.
Windy conditions across the mountains and deserts will continue Saturday night and then again Sunday night, primarily with gusts 30-45 mph, forecasters said.
Night and morning low clouds will prevail into Sunday with cool temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds for all areas.
“The weak system impacting the area Monday will depart Tuesday and leave some much more California-like weather in its wake,” forecasters said.
Temperatures will be above normal starting Wednesday into next weekend.
–City News Service
