Light Showers Expected Across Region Saturday

Posted by on in | 24 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Motorists on State Route 39 faced pouring rain on Saturday afternoon.
Motorists on State Route 39. Photo by Chris Stone

Areas of drizzle and light showers will continue Saturday across much of San Diego County with a deeper marine layer locked in place, forecasters said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The county received less than a quarter of an inch of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Partial clearing west of the mountains are expected later Saturday with below-normal temperatures, the NWS said.

Windy conditions across the mountains and deserts will continue Saturday night and then again Sunday night, primarily with gusts 30-45 mph, forecasters said.

Night and morning low clouds will prevail into Sunday with cool temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds for all areas.

“The weak system impacting the area Monday will depart Tuesday and leave some much more California-like weather in its wake,” forecasters said.

Temperatures will be above normal starting Wednesday into next weekend.

–City News Service

Light Showers Expected Across Region Saturday was last modified: April 18th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss