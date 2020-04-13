San Diego Zoo Begins Virtual Celebration for 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Share This Article:

San Diego Zoo Global Monday began a virtual Earth Day celebration, where online visitors can participate in activities and gain access to educational resources while learning ways to co-exist with nature.

The zoo’s programs for Earth Day’s 50th anniversary include allowing participants to study animal behavior, view and classify photos taken on remote trail cameras, a gorilla-themed coloring project for children and an Earth Day nature scavenger hunt.

Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22 and was first celebrated in 1970.

— City News Service

