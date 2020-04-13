San Diego Zoo Begins Virtual Celebration for 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

San Diego Zoo Global will celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day virtually this year.

San Diego Zoo Global Monday began a virtual Earth Day celebration, where online visitors can participate in activities and gain access to educational resources while learning ways to co-exist with nature.

The zoo’s programs for Earth Day’s 50th anniversary include allowing participants to study animal behavior, view and classify photos taken on remote trail cameras, a gorilla-themed coloring project for children and an Earth Day nature scavenger hunt.

Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22 and was first celebrated in 1970.

— City News Service

