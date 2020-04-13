After Last Week’s Storm, April Is Already 3rd Wettest Month on Record

Posted by on in | 151 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Route 78 flooding on Friday
Route 78 in Carlsbad and Oceanside was flooded on Friday. Courtesy City of Oceanside

Although a mere 13 days old, this is the third-wettest April on record in San Diego, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Largely due to last week’s five-day storm, the monthly precipitation total hit 3.65 inches — topped only by April 1926, whose precipitation total was 5.37 inches, and April 1988, whose total was 3.71 inches, according to the weather service.

With additional chances of showers expected late this week, the month could easily move into second on the list, which dates back to the mid-19th century, forecasters noted.

In another notable rain-related occurrence, the San Diego River crested to 12.49 feet — the ninth-highest level ever recorded — in Mission Valley on Friday, according to the weather service.

— City News Service

After Last Week’s Storm, April Is Already 3rd Wettest Month on Record was last modified: April 14th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss