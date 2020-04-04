Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at El Cajon 7-Eleven

Share This Article:

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $17 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a tobacco outlet in San Bruno and a 7-Eleven in El Cajon, and each is worth $12,725, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 5, 7, 37, 39, 46 and the Mega number was 26. The jackpot was $16 million.

The drawing was the tenth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

–City News Service

