Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at El Cajon 7-Eleven

Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $17 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a tobacco outlet in San Bruno and a 7-Eleven in El Cajon, and each is worth $12,725, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 5, 7, 37, 39, 46 and the Mega number was 26. The jackpot was $16 million.

The drawing was the tenth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

