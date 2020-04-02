SR-94/SR-15 Connector Repairs Scheduled for Thursday Night

Caltrans maintenance crews will close the westbound State Route 94 (SR-94) connector to southbound State Route 15 (SR-15) Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for guardrail repair.
Motorists on westbound SR-94 may take the 30th Street/32nd Street/Broadway exit, turn left to Market Street and left again to southbound SR-15.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
