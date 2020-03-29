Elton John, Mariah Carey and More to Pay Tribute To Coronavirus Fighters

Share This Article:

A music event hosted by Elton John paying tribute to medical professionals and first responders involved in the fight against the coronavirus will air at 6 p.m. Sunday evening on Fox.

Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith are among the scheduled performers for “Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America.”

The performances will originate from the performers’ homes, recorded with their personal cellphones, cameras and audio equipment in an attempt to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

The hourlong concert will also feature inspirational messages from guests and special appearances by Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and others paying tribute to first responders and others putting their lives in harm’s way to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The special will also encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Feeding America has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks during the coronavirus pandemic. Feeding America bills itself as the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization with a network of 200 member food banks.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty and families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances.

The special will also air on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free.

It will air on the planned date of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were postponed March 16 because of growing coronavirus concerns. The awards were to be held at the Shrine Auditorium in South Los Angeles.



–City News Service

