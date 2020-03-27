Latest Storm Leaves Dusting of Snow in San Diego Mountains

Share This Article:

The latest Pacific storm to move through San Diego County left a dusting of snow and icy roads in the mountains on Friday morning.

Snow levels dropped to around 3,500 feet, and snow was expected to continue to fall until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters advised motorists to drive with caution because visibility could be limited at times and snow or ice could cover roads.

Accumulation through 4 a.m. totaled 2 inches on Palomar Mountain and higher on peaks to the north.

High temperatures amid clearing skies on Friday in San Diego were forecast to be 61 along the coast and inland, 52 to 57 near the foothills, 46 to 52 in the mountains and 65 to 70 in the deserts.

