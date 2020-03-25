Scattered Rain, Mountain Snow Forecast for San Diego County on Wednesday

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting periods of light rain along the coast and inland beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday night.

The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph along the mountain and desert slopes and a low snow level on Wednesday night.

“This will be a colder storm, with snow levels falling to around 3,500 feet,” the weather service said. “There will be less moisture, but nevertheless, some accumulating snowfall is likely in the mountains and some passes with light rain across the valleys.”

Rainfall totals are expected to be less than 0.3 inches along the coast and in the valleys and 0.2 to 0.4 inches in the mountains, but could be higher.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to be around 61 along the coast and in the western valleys, 51 to 56 near the foothills, 45 to 52 in the mountains and 67 to 72 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected to return Friday and continue through at least early next week.

