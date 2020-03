Share This Article:

To help ease local families’ challenges during the coronavirus crisis, various agencies are offering free meals in National City, officials said Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

All children living within the city limits of the South Bay city can receive lunches at no cost at Casa de Salud Youth Center, 1408 E. Harding Ave., between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. weekdays, organizers said.

Additionally, the National School District is providing free breakfasts and lunches to students through April 3 (8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and noon to 1:30 p.m.) at El Toyon, Las Palmas and Olivewood schools.

For the elder set, the Senior Nutrition Center, 1415 D Ave., serves “grab and go” and home-delivered meals.

The San Diego Food Bank, for its part, distributes food to those 60 and older at Kimball Senior Center, 1221 D Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon every fourth Thursday of the month.

— City News Service

Free Meals for National City Families Via Youth and Senior Centers, Schools was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: