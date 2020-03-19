Coastal Rain, Mountain Snow in San Diego County Forecast for Thursday

Share This Article:

Rain showers are expected Thursday throughout San Diego County and more snow could fall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A low-pressure system lingering over California and Nevada will bring a chance of rain through Friday morning, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory will last until 10 p.m. in the San Diego County mountains above 4,000 feet.

Snow levels will be around 3,000 feet Thursday morning, then rise to around 4,500 feet by Friday morning.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, 3 inches of snow had fallen on Mount Laguna and trace amounts appeared on Palomar Mountain.

An additional 2-5 inches of snow is expected to fall in mountain areas above 4,000 feet.

Weather service officials warned that motorists should use caution while driving because the snow could limit visibility and make roads slippery.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to reach a two-tenths of an inch in coastal areas, a half-inch in the inland valleys, 1 inch in the mountains and one-tenth of an inch in the deserts.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 70% Thursday in coastal areas, the inland valleys and the mountains, while the deserts have a 20% chance.

Over a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Thursday, the bands of rain had dropped 1.06 inches of rain at Los Coches Creek, 0.93 at Lake Cuyamaca, 0.89 of an inch in Pine Valley, 0.84 in Julian and on Otay Mountain, 0.77 in Flinn Springs, 0.68 in Santee, 0.63 in La Mesa, 0.57 in Poway, 0.52 in San Marcos and 0.51 in Ramona.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 0.54 at Brown Field, 0.46 in Miramar, 0.37 in Point Loma, 0.32 in Carlsbad, 0.3 in Ocotillo Wells, 0.27 in Borrego Springs, 0.23 at the San Diego International Airport, 0.22 in Fallbrook and 0.21 in Encinitas.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 59 degrees near the coast, 58 in the western valleys, 53 near the foothills, 48 in the mountains and 67 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, but another low-pressure system is expected to arrive late Sunday night and bring mostly light rain into Wednesday, forecasters said.

— City News Service

Coastal Rain, Mountain Snow in San Diego County Forecast for Thursday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: