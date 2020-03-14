Share This Article:

On Sunday, March 15 more than 30,000 people are expected to gather online to watch the Rock Church’s livestream services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Sunday message will feature an interview with Pastor Miles McPherson and special guests San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Dr. Wilma Wooten from San Diego County Health and Human Services, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

They will share a message on how not to live in fear, how San Diego and the country can come together during this time of crisis and ways to help one another in a safe manner.

The Rock will not be meeting at its physical church buildings. Instead, all attendees will watch the service from the safety and comfort of their home so as to respect Gov. Newsom’s request of large groups not gathering. Attendees that show up on Sunday will not be allowed in the building.

In addition to the livestream message, viewers can engage with other viewers locally and globally online via a chat forum. Parents and guardians can download discussion and activity resources for their family to have church in their home. The Rock Church has also created a resource guide for other churches to host similar online services. Visit www.sdrock.com to watch the livestream and for all of these resources.

Message from Miles McPherson: https://vimeo.com/397327871

30,000 People Expected to Gather Online for Rock Church Sunday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: