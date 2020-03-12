Showers Will Disrupt Morning Commute, But Taper Off by Afternoon

Share This Article:

Continued rain from a slow-moving Pacific storm will disrupt the morning commute on Friday, but taper off by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“Showers will continue across the region and will gradually taper off this afternoon,” the weather service said. “Smaller chances of light showers continue through Saturday, mainly along and west of mountains.”

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for the San Diego County deserts and mountains.

Highs on Friday are forecast to be 62 along the coast and in the western valleys, 52 to 57 near the foothills, 46 to 53 in the mountains and 66 to 71 in the deserts.

Another storm from the north is possible late Monday through Wednesday next week, according to the weather service.

