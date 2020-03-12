Heavy Rain Across San Diego County Prompts Flash Flood Warning

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service reported heavy rain across San Diego County on Thursday, with rates of 0.20 to 0.50 inches per hour and flooding possible.

A thunderstorm with even higher rates prompted a flash flood warning for Borrego Springs through 3 p.m.

“Rainfall should continue through midday in most areas causing, urban and small stream flooding,” the weather service said.

“Expect areas of heavy rain and ponding of water on roads. If you come across a flooded road, remember to turn around, don’t drown.”

Most areas of the county have already recorded over a full inch of rain.

