Showers Likely on Wednesday as Slow-Moving Pacific Storm Continues

A chance of rain showers will continue Wednesday throughout San Diego County, but rainfall amounts will be much lighter than on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of rain showers from the slow-moving Pacific storm system will taper off by Wednesday afternoon, then another round of precipitation is expected heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

“As that low pressure system moves eastward, it will tap subtropical moisture and bring another round of more significant precipitation to southwestern California for Thursday into Friday,” according to a weather service statement.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in the mountains and deserts.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 40% in the mountains and the inland valleys, while coastal and desert areas each have a 20% chance.

The mountains could get a quarter-inch of rain, but rainfall totals elsewhere are expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch.

On Tuesday, Vista set a record for daily rainfall recorded on March 10. It got 0.87 of an inch, breaking its previous record of three-quarters of an inch in 1986.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, other significant rainfall totals over the past 48 hours included 2.35 at Burch Hill, 1.64 in Julian, 1.49 in Ramona, 1.48 in Fallbrook, 1.25 in Oceanside, 0.91 in San Marcos, 0.88 in Borrego Springs, 0.73 in Carlsbad, 0.71 in Encinitas, 0.55 in La Mesa and 0.49 at San Diego International Airport.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 68 degrees near the coast, 69 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 63 in the mountains and 77 in the deserts.

The slow-moving storm system is expected to move east out of the region by Saturday afternoon, then another storm system will bring a chance of light rain from Saturday night through Tuesday night, forecasters said.

— City News Service

