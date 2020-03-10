Share This Article:

The San Diego Humane Society is throwing a “kitten shower” Tuesday to help raise supplies for the organization’s 24-hour kitten nursery.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Officials expect the nursery to care for more than 3,500 kittens this year, and donations are being accepted of items including kitten formula, bottles, heating pads, scales and nursing kits.

“In the coming months, thousands of kittens will come through our doors who require 24-hour care,” said Jackie Noble, nursery manager. “We rely on the generosity of our community to ensure that each one gets the shelter, nourishment, medical care and love they need to thrive.”

March through September is typically “kitten season,” as it is the time of year felines tend to reproduce. Thousands of orphaned kittens go through the nursery on a yearly basis.

The Humane Society’s kitten nursery was the first of its kind in the country, and before it was established in 2009, many orphaned kittens were in danger of euthanasia because of a lack of resources to care for them.

A full wish list of supplies for the nursery can be browsed online.

— City News Service

Humane Society Hosts ‘Kitten Shower’ to Collected Supplies for New Nursery was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: