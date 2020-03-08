New Storm Expected by Monday Night, Heavy Rain Predicted for Tuesday

Share This Article:

A new low-pressure system will bring a return of rain Monday night with more significant rain on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain could become more widespread Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, but rainfall will begin to wind down Wednesday afternoon.

The snow level will be above 8,000 feet during the heaviest precipitation Tuesday and Tuesday night, falling to around 7,000 feet for Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.

“Storm total snowfall for the 7,000-foot level will only be around 1 to 3 inches, with significantly higher accumulations above 8,000 feet,” forecasters said.

— City News Service

