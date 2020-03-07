Worried About Coronavirus? Here’s What San Diego County Public Health Advises

Share This Article:

The number of coronavirus cases is growing across the United States, but the San Diego County public health department says the “general population is at low risk” here.

There have been no local confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of Saturday. Two evacuees from China who were staying at MCAS Miramar tested positive for the disease, as did an Orange County resident who visited an AT&T store in Chula Vista. But there has been no evidence of local transmission.

“The risk of contracting coronavirus disease in San Diego is currently low,” according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. “However, everyone should prepare for the possibility it may spread here as part of a worldwide outbreak, or pandemic.”

The recommended preparations for an outbreak include:

Store a two-week supply of food, beverages, and water, including food for pets

Ensure an adequate supply of prescribed and routine medications

Plan ways to care for those who are at greater risk for serious complications, and who will take care of sick family members

Create an emergency contact list of family and friends, teachers and employers

Have a plan in case your school, childcare, or employer closes temporarily

Medical researchers believe the main way the new COVID-19 strain of coronavirus spreads is through close person-to-person contact, within 6 feet, with an individual infected with the virus. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. These symptoms are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

If you think you may have been exposed to coronavirus, you should contact your doctor or health care provider immediately.

There are steps you can take to avoid infection, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you are sick, stay home and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 164 coronavirus cases in the United States and 11 deaths.

“It’s likely that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur,” the CDC said. “Widespread transmission of COVID-19 would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time. Schools, childcare centers, and workplaces, may experience more absenteeism. Mass gatherings may be sparsely attended or postponed.”

More information is available from special coronavirus websites maintained by San Diego County and the CDC, as well as by calling the 211 hotline.

