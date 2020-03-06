San Diego Parent-Restaurant Owner Unveils Family-Friendly Sundays

Share This Article:

Does the thought of taking your children out to a restaurant stress you out? You’re not alone.

Arturo Kassel, the owner of Gravity Heights, a brewery and eatery in Sorrento Mesa, said he understands the struggles parents face as the father of three himself. In fact, that’s what prompted Kassel to create a family-friendly restaurant that caters to every age.

“As a parent of three energetic children under the age of 10, it’s nearly impossible to find a kid-friendly place where my wife and I don’t end up having to compromise our diet or the quality of food, service or ambiance,” Kassel said.

Kassel’s goal of helping other parents is what prompted him to partner with Extreme Game Truck to offer a truly, family-friendly dining experience every Sunday.

Starting this Sunday and every week thereafter, guests can expect the Extreme Game Truck at Gravity Heights to offer free playtime for children who are 5 and up. Children the age of 4 and under will have a chance to dine for free while enjoying one of the many lawn games at the restaurant, Kassel said.

“We envisioned a place where the kids can get a delicious and nutritious child-friendly meal while mom and dad can also eat quality grownup food, drink an adult beverage and enjoy some ambiance,” Kassel said. “That’s why setting aside space where kids can play was important in the design of Gravity Heights.”

Graelon Brown, the owner of Extreme Game Truck, which has been in operation for 10 years, said children who visit Gravity Heights on Sundays can expect to play a variety of unique games.

“Attendees can expect an opportunity to play video games they may not otherwise have, or show how good they are at some video games that they are familiar with,” Brown said. “They can expect to have a game coach who will be attentive to their wants and needs and allow them to have an enjoyable and safe place to just be kids while their parents have an opportunity to have dinner together.”

Brown, who also has three children, said partnering with Gravity Heights was a no-brainer.

“Parents are able to go there, let the kids eat and then go somewhere safe where they’re being taken care of,” Brown said. “The parents can relax without worrying, knowing their kids are having fun.”

For more information about Gravity Heights, go to gravityheights.com/.

