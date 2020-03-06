Light Rain Forecast for Saturday, Major Storm Expected Next Week

Share This Article:

A major storm system that could bring a chance of rain, heavy at times, through Thursday night is moving toward Southern California.

Light rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, but from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain will be possible next week, with up to 4 inches of rain in the mountains.

“Expect more clouds and some patchy, light precipitation today, and again tonight into Sunday morning along and west of the mountains as a weak trough passes,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said.

“Monday looks mild and dry ahead of a more significant storm midweek,” the weather service said. “Rain will overspread the region by Tuesday, and may be heavy at times with high snow levels.”

The weather service warned that heavy rainfall next week would create difficult driving conditions with roadways flooding in low-lying areas.

High temperatures Saturday are forecast to be 64 along the coast, 65 in the western valleys, 59 to 64 near the foothills, 54 to 61 in the mountains and 74 to 79 in the deserts.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

