Registration Free This Year for Annual Meals on Wheels 5K

Meals on Wheels of San Diego announced Monday that its annual 5K Charity Walk will be free to all registrants this year.

The event, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 22 at Liberty Station, will support San Diego’s homebound and isolated senior population, as well as their furry companions, through their animals pet meal delivery program, according to a press release.

Although the event, which is sponsored by the Barona Band of Mission Indians, is free this year, donations welcomed as they will benefit the nonprofit organization, the press release said.

Meals on Wheels, which has been active in San Diego County for 60 years, delivers daily meals to homebound seniors, often saving the lives of many of their participants.

For more information about the event or Meals on Wheels, go to

classy.org/event/march-for-meals-5k-charity-walk-2020/e247825.

