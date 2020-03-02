Rain Skips San Diego Amid Increasingly Dry Conditions in Southern California

Rain forecast to begin in San Diego on Saturday night never materialized, marking a fitting end to one of the driest two-month winter periods on record in Southern California.
“Shower activity has largely subsided, giving way to prevailing dry conditions through at least Friday,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said on Monday afternoon. “There’s a chance for some precipitation next weekend, with better chances of more substantial precipitation next week.
After an very dry January, there were only small amounts of rain across Southern California in February. Most places received less than 5 percent of normal rainfall in February, according to the weather service.
Only 0.86 inches of rain have been measured at Lindbergh Field over the past 60 days, making for the sixth driest winter period ever.
The average for the two months over the past 20 years has been nearly 3.38 inches.
In Downtown Los Angeles, where only 0.36 inches of rain fell during the first two months of 2020, it was the fourth driest January and February on record.
