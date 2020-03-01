Cold Storm to Bring Light Rain to San Diego, Snow in Mountains

Share This Article:

A storm system off the coast of Southern California will bring a chance of light rain in San Diego Monday, along with a dusting of snow in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will last until 10 a.m. Monday in the county mountains.

Snow levels will be around 4,500 feet Monday morning and Julian and Pine Valley could each get around an inch of snow, meaning some mountain roads could be icy and visibility could be low because of falling snow, forecasters said.

The low-pressure storm system behind the cold weather will make its way south during the day and exit Southern California by Monday evening.

Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch everywhere except desert areas, which could get slightly more than one-tenth of an inch, according to the weather service.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 70% near the coast and in the mountains, while the inland valleys and desert areas have a 50% chance.

Light winds out of the north will continue through Tuesday morning, with wind gusts expected to top out at 30 mph in the mountains Monday evening, forecasters said.

Temperatures will heat up on Tuesday, then remain around average until dropping again heading into the weekend.

High temperatures Monday could reach 67 degrees near the coast, 68 in the western valleys, 61 near the foothills, 54 in the mountains and 69 in the deserts.

Updated at 7:50 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020

— City News Service

