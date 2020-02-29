Share This Article:

A series of overnight closures will go into effect on northbound Interstate 5 beginning Sunday night for construction of the Mid-Coast Trolley line.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The closures are needed for construction crews to remove temporary support structures from the trolley viaduct south of Nobel Drive in the La Jolla Village area, according to the San Diego Association of Governments, which is overseeing the project.

Once the Mid-Coast Trolley project is complete, the viaduct will be one of two points where the extended UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley will travel over the freeway, SANDAG said.

The temporary support structure was installed in summer 2019 for crews to begin constructing the viaduct. Following the installations, crews conducted several concrete pours to form the approximately 670-foot structure that spans nearly 40 feet above I-5. Now that the viaduct is complete, the temporary support structure is ready to be removed.

To accommodate the removal, SANDAG said overnight closures of I-5 will be conducted as follows:

Northbound closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, Sunday through Thursday

Full closure from state Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive

Lane reductions may be in place on southbound I-5 from the I-805 merge to Gilman Drive

Detours are available via eastbound Route 52 and northbound I-805 to northbound I-5.

SANDAG said the Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from downtown San Diego to the university community, serving major centers such as Mission Bay, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre.

Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.

— City News Service

Week of Northbound I-5 Closures Begin Sunday for Trolley Construction was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: