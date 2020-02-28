Storm on Sunday Will End Week-Long Summer-Like Weather in San Diego

Share This Article:

Warm weather is expected Friday throughout San Diego County, but temperatures are expected to cool over the weekend and a storm system will bring a chance of rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday and temperatures will cool slightly compared to Thursday, but highs will still be around 10 degrees above seasonal average, forecasters said.

High temperatures Friday could reach 80 degrees near the coast, 82 in the western valleys, 81 near the foothills, 74 in the mountains and 85 in the deserts.

Temperatures will cool further on Saturday and a low-pressure system heading south down the coast is expected to arrive late Saturday night and bring a chance of rain through early Monday, according to the weather service.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, with up to two-tenths of an inch of rain expected in coastal areas and the inland valleys, up to three-tenths of an inch in the mountains and around two-tenths of an inch in the deserts.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,500 feet Sunday night and around 3,000 feet Monday morning.

The system is expected to leave the region by late Monday morning, then dry weather will seasonal temperatures is expected next week, forecasters said.

