Share This Article:

Looking to adopt a little furry friend? Rocky is pet of the week at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. He’s a 10-year-old, 13-pound, male, Domestic Short Hair with a grey and white tabby coat.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Rocky comes from an adopted, home where he spent 6 years and is now he’s a senior with no signs of slowing down. Rocky’s owner says that this cat needs more time, attention, and ear scratches than he can provide. So he brought him back to Rancho Coastal Humane Society and asked the adoption counselors to find a more active home and family for Rocky. Just like his namesake, Rocky the cat is ready to go a few more rounds.

He was originally transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society through the Friends of County Animal Shelters program.

The $75 adoption fee for Rocky includes medical exams, vaccinations, neuter, and registered microchip.

For more information call 760-753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, or log on to SDpets.org.

The $75 adoption fee for Rocky includes medical exams, vaccinations, neuter, and registered microchip. For more information call 760-753-6413, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas. Kennels and cattery open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

‘Rocky’ Is Ready to Be Adopted from Rancho Coastal Humane Society was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: