106 MPH Gust Recorded in San Diego Mountains Amid Santa Ana Winds

A wind gust of 106 mph that may be a record for San Diego County was recorded early Wednesday morning amid Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said the gust occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Sill Hill, a windy location west of Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

“There have been widespread gusts of 70 mph or greater overnight from the ridge tops of the San Diego County mountains into the inland valleys,” the weather service noted in its 3:05 a.m. forecast.

The agency said the gusty east to northeast winds will continue into the afternoon, then gradually weaken. A high-wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m., with gusts of up to 35 mph along the coast and 60 t0 70 mph inland in the forecast.

The Santa Anas have brought unseasonably warm weather, with high temperatures in the inland coastal areas expected to peak around 90 on Thursday.

Highs Wednesday are forecast to be 71 to 76 near the coast, 75 to 80 inland, 75 to 80 in the western valleys, 68 to 73 near the foothills, 55 to 64 in the mountains and 69 to 74 in the deserts.

