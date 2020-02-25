San Diego Leaders Announce 10-Year ‘Food Vision’ Plan

Share This Article:

The San Diego Food System Alliance, a diverse group of leaders devoted to cultivating a healthy food system in the region, this week announced a new 10-year-plan to help the population move toward a more sustainable and more just food system.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Food Vision 2020 will engage the community, including people that produce, prepare, distribute, serve, and eat food, according to the Alliance.

“We launched Food Vision 2030 with the understanding that the time to reimagine our food system is now,” said Elly Brown, executive director of the San Diego Food System Alliance. “There is no question that our current path is unsustainable and transformations must take root at the community level.”

The “shared vision” will allow all voices of the community to be heard, “particularly those most affected by current inequities in the food system.”

The global food system is an enormous driver of climate change, contributing anywhere from 21 to 50 percent of global GHG emissions. As a result, the world is experiencing significant disruptions and deep uncertainty across the food chain, according to the Alliance.

In addition, this same food system perpetuates underlying structural inequities that keep land, power, and good health out of the hands of marginalized communities and communities of color over generations, the Alliance said.

“Food Vision 2030 is San Diego County’s response to the increasing impacts of climate change and the deep inequities affecting the health of our food system,” Brown said. “San Diego County is at a turning point. We can either continue to be part of the problem, or take steps toward being part of the solution.”

As part of Food Vision 2020, the Alliance will host a community forums throughout San Diego County beginning in the spring.

For more information on the San Diego Food System Alliance or Food Vision 2030, go to sdfsa.org.

San Diego Leaders Announce 10-Year ‘Food Vision’ Plan was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: